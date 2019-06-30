Stepping Stones

It’s a long journey

And the hills are steep,

Walking between the lines

Are the West and the East:

How shall we all commit to Peace?

Everlasting and everyone to keep.

Like poetry there is a rhythm

Longing, falling,

Pausing…

One word for every footprint.

Face the wall:

What you see is no longer the enemy

But old and sad bricks

between you and your dreams.

Jump! Do not be afraid.

There are stones to keep

Here and there.

And when you see the signpost

That says Stop

Cross beyond the lines,

Neither West nor East,

Neither North nor South,

Peace to all mankind!

