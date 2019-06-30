It’s a long journey
And the hills are steep,
Walking between the lines
Are the West and the East:
How shall we all commit to Peace?
Everlasting and everyone to keep.
Like poetry there is a rhythm
Longing, falling,
Pausing…
One word for every footprint.
Face the wall:
What you see is no longer the enemy
But old and sad bricks
between you and your dreams.
Jump! Do not be afraid.
There are stones to keep
Here and there.
And when you see the signpost
That says Stop
Cross beyond the lines,
Neither West nor East,
Neither North nor South,
Peace to all mankind!
Stepping Stones
It’s a long journey