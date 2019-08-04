Drugs: The Leading Cause of Terrorism

In 2011, when Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi appeared before his nation saying that seditious elements and foreign agitators were on narcotics and thus deprived of their own cognitive abilities, he was laughed at by the western mainstream media who cheered on his subsequent assassination at the hands of al-Qaeda proxies working with NATO.

It turns out that Gaddafi was absolutely correct. Drugs have become a staple of the modern terrorist’s diet. From Libya to Syria and Iraq to Philippines, warped young men without a real knowledge of any particular faith or ideology are taking vast amounts of drugs in order to give them the physical stamina combined with mental incapacity, which allows them to carry out barbaric atrocities without cessation. If it ever seemed odd that young men turn to terrorism which will often lead to their own death as well as the death of others without any promise of earthly remuneration, this is because even among the poor or the mentally challenged, terrorism is typically unthinkable.

The promise and delivery of mind altering drugs continues to push young people into terrorism around the world in ways that no ideology and no state of personal despair could ever conceivably do. It is the potent mild altering and conscience destroying quality of narcotics rather than mythical notions about an un-Islamic and un-Christian afterlife that is able to transform ordinary disaffected youths into machines of massacre.

It ought to go without saying that no actual Muslim nor Christian would be capable of committing acts of terror without first surrendering his faith in God to a faith in the Satanic world of narcotics. Sadly, this is what continues to happen throughout the world in multiple instances of terrorism. Unfortunately, liberal politicians throughout the world who have worked to normalise the fiendish world of narcotics repeatedly fail to take responsibility for their poor record of enforcing existing drug laws. As a result, religion, ideology, race and nationality become convenient scapegoats among a corporate media elite who are more interesting in protecting liberal politicians from criticism than they are in exposing the truth.

Societies throughout the world must be honest when confronting the fact that the difference between a young man turning to drug dealing, robbery, sexual assault or terrorism are merely matters of degree. In most societies it is a slippery slope. It is no coincidence that many well known so called “Islamic” terrorists were fond of alcohol, prostitutes and so-called recreational drugs prior to committing their atrocities. Such devious behaviour was for example well known among the 9/11 hijackers. Similar lifestyles also defined the terrorists who slaughtered 131 people during 2015 November atrocities in Paris.

While drunkenness, the taking of narcotics and the frequenting of harlots is prohibited in Islam, these actions are de rigueur in respect of the lifestyles that surround the narco-trade. Thus, terrorism is anything but a “problem with Islam”, it is a global and transcendental problem whose foot-soldiers are fuelled by dangerous drugs.

While there are many drugs used by terrorists, well-known narcotics such as cocaine is at best, a second favourite among today’s killers. The 21st century terrorist’s drug of choice is a pill called Captagon whose effects while similar to cocaine, are even more extreme, making its users capable of super-human violence while totally erasing what remains of a human conscience.

Captagon has been found among Daesh (ISIS) and al-Qaeda fighters in Libya, Iraq, Syria, as well as in terrorist shipping roots in France and Italy, just to name a few. But other drugs also play their role. Philippines President Duterte has waged a war against drug addicts, drug dealers and the criminal networks built up around both. These networks include not only mafioso gangs, but Daesh aligned terrorist organisations. Soldiers in The Philippines have discovered that the Daesh aligned Maute Group who for months occupied the city of Marawi in Mindanao, were taking the drug known as Shabu, a powerful methamphetamine which has been at the root of South East Asia’s drug problem.

Recently, it came to be known that the terrorists who slaughtered civilians last year on England’s London Bridge and surrounding areas, were on powerful steroids. But it is not just Daesh and al-Qaeda related terrorists who are fuelled by drugs. Most of the so-called mass shooters in recent US history, have been under the influence of narcotics both during and before their killing sprees. This includes Stephen Paddock, the man who committed the biggest mass shooting in US history last year in Las Vegas.

But it was not just Paddock whose terrorist shooting spree was linked to drugs. Most of the infamous mass shooter terrorists in the United States and other western countries have been on powerful drugs before and/or during their horrific crimes. Perhaps then it is no wonder that the levels of mass shootings in the United States have increased in-line with a parallel increase in the use of prescription drugs.

Illegal drugs and legal drugs that ought to be illegal continue to feed the vicious circle of terrorism whether in Asia, Europe, Africa or the Americas. Drugs know no race, region, ideology or nationality – they are however a common factor behind some of the most vicious terrorist attacks in modern history.

With terrorist fighters taking drugs and with terrorist organisations profiting from the sale of drugs and with historic and current allegations of the CIA profiting from its own involvement in the international narcotics trade, one contemporary leader stands above the rest in both articulating the nature of the drug problem and in taking concrete action steps to stop it. This man is Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

Today, Duterte is saving lives by tacking the drug problem at its core. It is no surprise therefore that some of the same neo-imperialist forces which killed Gaddafi are now trying to imprison Duterte due to their fear that he might expose the link between drugs and terrorism even more than he already has done. The CIA of course has its hands dirty in the drug trade, while under Barack Obama the US was openly supporting terrorism in Libya and Syria. Duterte has made a brave stand in taking on not only local gangs and terrorist groups, but their Washington benefactors. Anyone who opposes terrorism, should stand with President Duterte, for it is only he who understands its most fundamental root cause.