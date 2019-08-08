Reverting to Form: A Poem For Kashmir

Before old age we revert to form

Like the hollow man before the storm

Piling sticks before the door

Knowing that the earth’s wrath is more than lore.

And so it is with nations of men

Trying to carve out a place in hell

When all the wood has turned to flame

Like dancers before some pagan cave.

For the mother who long wept for her son

That was sent by fire to an early death

There is nothing to be lost yet much to be won

As sorrow lines her every breath.

Politicians scurry like rats on scraps of meat

Vainglory in a world replete,

When the conquered become the damned

They turn their swords on their fellow man.

Annexing through bullet and blade.

Is this the glory that was made

By a new empire built on “democracy”

Where everything including misery is fair and free?

Kashmir bleeds – her sons collapse

Under the swarm of the bullets’ attack

But an ancient spirit cannot be pierced

By cowardly men who believe they’re fierce.

Which flag do the sons hoist atop martyr’s graves

Beneath the undertow of the cavalcade?

Is it the flag of annexation

Or that stained by the sinews of frustration?

No proclamation by the pen

Can change reality bursting forth

For the world is but a struggle of men

Each one thinking God shall endorse.

Azad is nothing to contain

Nor can political tracts explain

The feeling of one who is chained

Yet in that state cannot remain.

Leaders have come and gone for centuries

But that which cannot be expunged

Are the stars that frame eternity

And cannot fall by sword nor gun.

Ksahmir bleeds for those who fall

And yet a martyr stills stands tall

When dying for his sacred land

That the liberal knave could never apprehend.