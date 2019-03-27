Birthday Poem For Tatay Digong

He found a people on their knees

And gave them pride in who they are

All the while fighting the gravest disease

That plagued the nation and left deep scars.

A humble servant without hesitation

In the fight for revitalisation

His every waking hour spent

To revive lands that had suffered from neglect.

From Davao’s streets to Boracay’s shores

A clean land befitting a clean government

Going forward with ever more confidence than before

Much to the consternation of the intransigent.

The old ways no longer were good enough

For a leader who answered only to the people’s will

And thus he had the courage to confront

Those who destroy, who rape, who kill.

A hero in the truest sense

Modest in means but with extraordinary vision

And thus future generations will experience

A land with prosperity and a global mission.

Friends with neighbours near and countries far

Enemy only of traitors that live and breathe destruction

So that the nation can properly function

From the Barangays to cherished OFWs no matter where they are.

Human life is the greatest human right

And he is the greatest ally in this plight

To right the wrongs and create a safer place

For the innocent members of the human race.

Tatay Digong an inspiration to the world

Who never surrendered to the devils shouting slanderous words

His success is there for all to see

As for once the Filipino people are truly free.