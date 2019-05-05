Ramadan Mubarak!

Dear Friends,

Ramadan is a month of deep devotion, charity, compassion and self-reflection, all of which help people to enlighten themselves whilst providing for those around them. It is a time when fasting reminds people the world over of the sacrifices and suffering of those whose daily life is an involuntary fast due to aggression against their way of life and even their very existence.

While Muslims from Beirut to Beijing and Cairo to Kuala Lumpur will be bountifully marking the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, in Palestine and in Kashmir, occupation, war, violence and oppression continue to be the common theme linking one day to the next, one month to the next, one year to the next and one decade to the next. It is these people that both Muslims and those wishing joy and peace to Muslim neighbours must consider not just during Ramadan but must instead assist in whatever way one can throughout the years so that even some of the suffering might be alleviated through the outstretched hand of charity.

This Ramadan, it will also be important to reflect on shared challenges throughout multiple societies. One must be cognisant to differentiate the sacred words of the Holy Quran from words authored by cunning liars seeking to poison the good hearts and charitable mindset of Muslims the world over.

Throughout the world, including in many Muslim countries, mass media is run not in the interests of the people but in the interests of sabotaging the people in pursuit of narrow material gain by those who stand to profit from the suffering of the masses. Such people are not only the enemies of Islam but are the enemies of all peace loving humanity. Whether they call themselves journalists, politicians or activists, such people are friends only to themselves and bringers of injustice and evil to the rest of humanity.

Therefore, one should not be tempted to believe seductive words from those seeking to exploit the fears, hopes and aspirations of Muslims simply because their own wicked minds have led them down a path of deception.

This Ramadan, let acts of charity separate the bearers of truth from the merchants of deceit. Let acts of compassion separate the sincere from the venal and above all, let peace be a source of unity at a time when the war merchants seek to use violence, oppression and occupation to destroy the beauty of the world.

“Fighting is enjoined on you, and it is an object of dislike to you; and it may be that you dislike a thing while it is good for you, and it may be that you love a thing while it is evil for you, and Allah knows, while you do not know“. | Surah Al-Baqarah 2:216

In the name of the Prophet (PBUH),

Eurasia Future wishes all Muslims a bountiful, meaningful and joyous Ramadan.